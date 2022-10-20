StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.82.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

About Onconova Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

