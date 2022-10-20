StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.82.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
