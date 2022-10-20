StockNews.com Downgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of SKM opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 56,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 256,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

