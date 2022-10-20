StockNews.com Downgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance
Shares of SKM opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
