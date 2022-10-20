Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $148.61 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. Swipe has a total market cap of $148.61 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003033 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.
About Swipe
Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
