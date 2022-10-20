T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.53. 7,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,142. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

