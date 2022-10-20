Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 118,914 shares.The stock last traded at $17.66 and had previously closed at $17.40.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
