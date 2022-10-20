Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 118,914 shares.The stock last traded at $17.66 and had previously closed at $17.40.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

