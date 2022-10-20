Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 billion-$5.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.88-$6.42 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

THC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,210. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.78. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.69.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

