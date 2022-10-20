The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

Insider Activity

Allstate Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $16.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.39. 288,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,585. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

