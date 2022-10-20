The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GS traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $315.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.27. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

