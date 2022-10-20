The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GS traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $315.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.27. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

