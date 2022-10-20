The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Purchases £10,260 in Stock

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) insider Heather Hopkins acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($12,397.29).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Price Performance

The Mercantile Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 173.20 ($2.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 524.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 158.33 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.38).

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.