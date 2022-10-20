ThetaDrop Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $52.73 million and approximately $164,242.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.



ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

