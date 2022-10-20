Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.30 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45). Approximately 4,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 202,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.45).

Time Out Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.25.

About Time Out Group

(Get Rating)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.