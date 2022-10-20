Tobam Has $290,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SHW opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.37.

Sherwin-Williams Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

