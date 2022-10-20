Tobam Sells 149,451 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,451 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.9% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $328,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 34,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

