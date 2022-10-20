TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,165 shares of company stock valued at $122,404. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

