TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,165 shares of company stock valued at $122,404. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

