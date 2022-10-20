Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 52.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 7,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,844. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

