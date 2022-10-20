Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 454 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,656. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

