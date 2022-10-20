Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.50. 37,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

