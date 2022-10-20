Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $459,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.25. 22,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,484. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

