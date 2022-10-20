Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Snap-on by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,820,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11,155.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
Snap-on Price Performance
SNA stock traded down $9.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
