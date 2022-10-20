Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,837. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

