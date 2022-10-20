Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,536 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,180,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,792. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

