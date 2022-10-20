UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $426.84 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

