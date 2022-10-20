Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,586 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 66,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,542. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

