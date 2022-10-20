Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 4.4% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.01. 123,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,060. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

