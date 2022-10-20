Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY22 guidance at $5.10-$5.25 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.