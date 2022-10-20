Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $293.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $292.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.64.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,966 shares of company stock valued at $51,376,247 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

