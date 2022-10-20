Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.36.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 635.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 4.1 %

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.44. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

