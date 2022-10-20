Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTC VTSCY opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

