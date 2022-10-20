Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) PT Lowered to $7.30 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

VVNT opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $407.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 213,556 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 174,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,854 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

