Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) is one of 222 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vivos Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -132.59% -77.69% -59.58% Vivos Therapeutics Competitors -1,512.56% -113.28% -23.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million -$20.29 million -0.66 Vivos Therapeutics Competitors $1.09 billion $80.57 million -2.71

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vivos Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vivos Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics Competitors 752 3221 7402 169 2.61

Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 623.38%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 59.45%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.