VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itaú Unibanco lowered VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $3.84 on Friday. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $733.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.98 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

