W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $40.00-$40.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$20.00 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

Shares of GWW traded down $10.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $510.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,648. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $421.98 and a twelve month high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.99 and its 200-day moving average is $506.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 28.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $538.33.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

