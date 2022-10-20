Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of PET stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89. Wag! Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

