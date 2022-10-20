Wells Fargo & Company Trims AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Target Price to $123.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.67.

AutoNation Stock Down 4.4 %

AutoNation stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock worth $122,222,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AutoNation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

