Wells Fargo & Company Trims AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Target Price to $123.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.67.
AutoNation Stock Down 4.4 %
AutoNation stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Insider Transactions at AutoNation
In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock worth $122,222,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AutoNation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
