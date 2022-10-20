WEMIX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61.47 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. WEMIX has a market cap of $232.47 million and $61.47 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX token can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00009913 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,231.73 or 0.27441944 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

WEMIX Token Profile

WEMIX was first traded on August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 tokens. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Klaytn platform. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,018,187,200 with 123,233,682.38 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.90843733 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $76,697,324.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.