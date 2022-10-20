WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Capitalization Tops $236.17 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $236.17 million and $64.59 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One WEMIX token can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00010009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.67 or 0.27425788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010712 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX was first traded on August 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 tokens. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.medium.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Klaytn platform. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,018,187,200 with 123,233,682.38 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.90843733 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $76,697,324.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

