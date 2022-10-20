Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Western Union also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Shares of WU traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 682,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,481. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Western Union has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $260,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 15.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

