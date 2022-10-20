WhiteBIT Token Price Up 23.2% This Week (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $842.54 million and $16.06 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for $13.63 or 0.00071624 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

