William Monroe Sells 35,241 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 35,241 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $108,894.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,514,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $363,300.00.

On Monday, September 12th, William Monroe sold 45,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $143,100.00.

On Friday, September 9th, William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $325,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,475.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $198,550.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ICD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 61,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,402. The company has a market cap of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.