Wrapped Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,443.00 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.08 billion and approximately $50,443.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,984,950 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.35412928 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $49,893.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

