Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $421,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

