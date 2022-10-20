Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,893 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

