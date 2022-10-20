Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 73.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 6.5 %

ABT stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.21.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.