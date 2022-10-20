Xponance Inc. Purchases 71,017 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,017 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.