ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $327,194.79 and $20.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00268870 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00087463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00065515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

