ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,930 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:COP opened at $123.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

