ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.13 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.15 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

