1,127 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NewMarket by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 14.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $304.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $378.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $723.64 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 26.65%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

