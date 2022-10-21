14,237 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,706. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

