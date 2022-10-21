1,509 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.42. 43,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,373. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.36.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

